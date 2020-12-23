SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just two days before Christmas, a resident has been displaced after an early morning fire.
Crews from the Savannah Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Carver Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to find heavy smoke coming from the back of a house.
The fire was burning in a back room and the attic but firefighters worked quickly before it spread to other sections of the home.
Savannah Fire said the resident was able to get out safely on their own.
Power had to be cut to the home, which sustained heavy smoke damage, displacing the resident. The Red Cross was called to provide them help.
This is the 10th structure fire of the holiday season, according to Savannah Fire.
LATEST NEWS:
- Around Town: Reindeer visit Perry Lane Hotel’s rooftop bar
- Georgia health leaders warn against holiday travel
- Trump pardons 15, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos and former Republican lawmakers
- High school student fatally struck by vehicle in Hinesville
- Resident displaced after Carver Street fire