Resident displaced after Carver Street fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just two days before Christmas, a resident has been displaced after an early morning fire.

Crews from the Savannah Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Carver Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to find heavy smoke coming from the back of a house.

The fire was burning in a back room and the attic but firefighters worked quickly before it spread to other sections of the home.

Savannah Fire said the resident was able to get out safely on their own.

Power had to be cut to the home, which sustained heavy smoke damage, displacing the resident. The Red Cross was called to provide them help.

This is the 10th structure fire of the holiday season, according to Savannah Fire.