Rescue Heroes Touch a Truck coming to local Walmarts this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-area children can meet local heroes at an event this week.

The Rescue Heroes Touch a Truck Experience is a free event that allows kids to meet and take photos with local firefighters and police offers and explore fire trucks and police cars.

The events are held in celebration of the relaunch of Rescue Heroes toys, a preschool toy line featuring first responders as action figures, at Walmart. Children will be able to play with the new toy line, as well as have a chance to take home a poster and take photos with a Rescue Heroes character cutout.

In a release, Fisher-Price said the toy line is intended to teach children about “the important roles everyday heroes play in the community”.

There are 500 total Touch a Truck Experiences across the country. Here’s the events in your area:

July 4- Walmart, 6000 Ogeechee Road, Savannah

July 5- Walmart, 147 Northside Drive E., Statesboro

July 6- Walmart, 751 W. Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville

July 7- Walmart, 160 Pooler Parkway, Pooler

All events are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.