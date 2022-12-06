SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hall of Fame referee and Savannah native Mills Lane died Tuesday at the age of 85, multiple news outlets report.

Lane died after being in hospice for the past week, his son Tommy Lane told the Reno Gazette Journal. He had suffered a serious stroke in 2002.

“The past 20 years after the stroke were pretty tough, to be honest,” Tommy Lane told ESPN.

Well-known for his pre-fight words “Let’s get it on,” Lane rose to fame while reffing the infamous ear-biting fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

Lane went on to host “Judge Mills Lane,” his own court show and served as District Attorney and District Judge in Nevada’s Washoe County.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2013.

In honor of his uncle, Savannah’s western extension of 52nd Street is named Mills B. Lane Boulevard.