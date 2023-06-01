SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s expected the Savannah area will continue to see slower economic growth this year, according to Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor report.

That’s largely due to national economic conditions trickling into the regional economy, the report says.

“The U.S. economy remains likely to experience a recession in the second half of 2023, and import/export traffic through major ports, including Savannah, has slowed considerably,” the report reads.

In the long term, however, the report indicates the regional economy is poised to see healthy growth as the manufacturing and logistics industries — including Hyundai Metaplant and its suppliers — continue to expand.

