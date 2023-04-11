SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three schools in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) were placed on a low-level lockdown Tuesday after a report of a man walking with a weapon.

SCCPSS officials tell News 3 it’s unclear exactly where the man was, but Largo-Tibet Elementary School and Windsor Forest middle and high schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officials said the Savannah and Board of Education police departments responded immediately but couldn’t find anyone matching the description of the man.

According to SCCPSS, classes were not interrupted and all students are safe and accounted for.

There may be an additional police presence at the schools for the rest of the day.