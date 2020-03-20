Rep. Carter’s response to COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, some lawmakers are self-isolating in an effort to keep themselves and others safe.

News 3 spoke with Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) on Friday about his actions in light of the pandemic.

Carter said he has not had any symptoms of the new virus and hasn’t been tested. In fact, he spent the day at a food bank in Brunswick.

He says he is healthy and has been wearing a mask while practicing social distancing around those who are vulnerable.

“I’ve been very careful particularly around elderly people and particularly around those who have their immune systems have been compromised,” Carter said.

The congressman said Georgia is behind getting test kits and the state health department has assured him that more tests are on the way.