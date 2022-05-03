CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard is hosting Family Empowerment Week for Chatham County families starting Tuesday.
Family Empowerment Week is a series of events that focuses on providing Chatham County families with resources to empower them to overcome financial instability. Multiple events will be at different locations around Chatham County all week.
The schedule for the week is as follows:
- The 5th annual Georgia Economic Empowerment Summit will take place on May 3 at 10 a.m. at Savannah Technical College
- The Healthy Brown Bag Giveaway will provide fresh produce and information about programs to get people back on their feet on Saturday, April 30 at 1 p.m. at the Empowerment Center in Garden City
- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will stock 500 catfish for fishing on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Daffin Park in Savannah
- The Family Affair featuring fishing, barbecue, fried fish, family games and giveaways, will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Daffin Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.