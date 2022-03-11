SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Oksana Posa has watched most of the news coverage of the Russian invasion in Ukraine even though it is painful.

“I’m bleeding inside,” she said. “But I know that Ukrainians are experiencing it now so I should be watching it with open eyes.”

Posa who lives part-time in Savannah has been in the U.S. for 30 years but was born in Ukraine to a Ukrainian mother and a Russian father. At age 11, the family moved to Russia where she spent her early adulthood until moving to the U.S. in the 90’s. She speaks both Ukrainian and Russian.

She has a unique perspective on the war saying she is American now but second, she is Ukrainian.

She is grateful for the economic sanctions imposed by NATO but concerned they are not enough.

“The sanctions are slow working measures and every day matters, every hour matters,” she said.

“I do believe some type of resolve on the part of NATO, not just hardware you know, but resolve to stand by and demonstrate that resolve in some limited No Fly Zone would be appropriate because Putin will not stop,” said Posa.

Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican who represents the 1st district said the U.S. must walk a cautious path. Carter says he was in Germany and Belgium a few weeks ago and he knows that people in Europe are “on pins and needles.”

“We have got to be very careful that we don’t escalate this into World War III and I know Congress is aware of that,” said Carter. “We want to do everything that we can to help Ukraine everything that we can, send them weapons help them fight. We are the leader of the Free World and we have an obligation that it doesn’t escalate. I am opposed to American troops being in Ukraine at this point.”

Posa understands the fears but says for those in her native country, it seems like World War III is here.

“And that’s what we hear from Ukrainians who are now fearing for their lives,” said Posa.

She favors more actions from NATO including figuring out a way to get Ukraine planes recently offered by Poland saying “Ukrainian pilots can fly them and there should ultimately not be an issue that NATO and or the U.S. is directly involved.”

Posa says she and others are donating money to help Ukrainian soldiers and civilians arm themselves and also to aid in humanitarian efforts.