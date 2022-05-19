SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The “Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act” ultimately passed the House — despite opposition from every Georgia Republican.

Congressman Carter tells News 3 he believes the bill does not actively fix the problem.

“And it does nothing to address the immediate problem of needing infant formula on the shelves now,” says Carter. “All it does is to throw money at the problem.”

The legislation would provide $28 million to the FDA in response to the scarcity of infant formula. However, Carter says the nation should be holding the agency accountable instead of handing them money.

“The FDA doesn’t need more money,” Carter said. “What they need is more accountability. This is a problem that’s been brewing for months. This was $28 million that would have been sent to the FDA but would have done nothing again to address the immediate problem.”

Democrats say the money would strengthen inspections of formula made at plants overseas which would protect against future shortages. They say this will ensure the FDA is prepared for any supply disruptions.

“In the wealthiest nation in the world babies should not be at risk of going hungry,” says representative Rosa DeLauro. “Parents should not have to play a guessing game and wonder if the food they are giving their babies is safe.”

“Unless we strengthen the resilience of our supply chain, we could be one natural disaster, quality mishap, or cyber-attack from being here again,” says FDA’s commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf.

Meanwhile, the country’s largest formula producer says it is on track to reopen. In a statement, Abbott says its facility in Michigan could be up and running in two weeks but formula would not make it on the shelves for another six to eight weeks after that.