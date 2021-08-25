Rep. Buddy Carter endorses Herschel Walker

In this image from video, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rep. Buddy Carter says he’ll support Herschel Walker in his run for U.S. Senate.

It’s a race the Republican congressman considered running himself — though only if Walker decided against it.

In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, Carter said he is proud to endorse the Georgia Bulldogs legend who is “the type of fighter we need in the Senate.”

I’m proud to join President Trump and endorse my friend, @HerschelWalker, for U.S. Senate. We need a fighter who will take on the liberal mob’s socialist agenda and put America FIRST. I urge you to join me in supporting Herschel for Senate. — Buddy Carter (@Buddy_Carter) August 25, 2021

Should he win the Republican primary, Walker would face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Savannah native seeking a full term.

It seems Carter will now focus on keeping his seat in Georgia’s first congressional district, one he’s held since 2015.