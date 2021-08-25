Rep. Buddy Carter endorses Herschel Walker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rep. Buddy Carter says he’ll support Herschel Walker in his run for U.S. Senate.
It’s a race the Republican congressman considered running himself — though only if Walker decided against it.
In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, Carter said he is proud to endorse the Georgia Bulldogs legend who is “the type of fighter we need in the Senate.”
Should he win the Republican primary, Walker would face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Savannah native seeking a full term.
It seems Carter will now focus on keeping his seat in Georgia’s first congressional district, one he’s held since 2015.