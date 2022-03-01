WASHINGTON (WSAV) — Rep. Buddy Carter says President Biden’s first two years in office have seen “crisis after crisis.”

Carter mentioned the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, inflation, crime, and security at the U.S.-Mexico border as examples of crises the administration has faced.

“What I hope I hear the president say tonight is he’s going to hit the restart button and he’s going to try to do it differently because thus far it has not worked,” Carter said.

He also specifically called on Biden to restart the Keystone XL Pipeline, open up federal lands for drilling among other things.

“What the president should say tonight is that we’re not gonna buy one more drop of oil from Russia,” Carter said. “We are not gonna buy any oil from Russia. We have that potential here in our country, we just need to unleash it and tap into it.”

You can watch Biden’s inaugural State of the Union address on WSAV-TV or online Tuesday night at 9.