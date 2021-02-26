Renovations set to start in March on Police Memorial Trail as part of Tide to Town plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After five years of the Police Memorial Trail being closed, the city of Savannah is moving forward on renovations to get it back open. The trail will be another segment added to Chatham County’s Tide to Town trail system.

Lee Moon rides his bike on the Truman Linear Park Trail that opened in November last year while in Savannah visiting family. Soon the trail will be connected to the Police Memorial Trail. There are plans to revive it after being damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

“We need to have trails, you know, they’re safe places to go to ride and it’s great for everybody,” Moon said.

The Savannah City Council approved nearly $600,000 for the project earlier this month.

“So we know for Savannah neighborhoods this is an opportunity to connect us all together in a very safe way to keep pedestrian and bicycle traffic in its own dedicated format,” District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

Alderman Palumbo said the vision is to continue to put together the Tide to Town trail system that will link together Savannah’s communities.

“Once we saw the Truman Linear Park Trail open up with smooth concrete paths, upgraded lighting and emergency systems that are there, we said this really takes it to the next level,” Palumbo said.

Caila Brown is the Chair of the Board for Friends of Tide to Town. She said when the trail reopens it will not only be for recreation but a place for people without access to transportation.

“And that kind of sparked this larger vision of well how do we get from point A to point B,” Brown said.

The trail system will provide priority access for low-income and minority neighborhoods that will connect them to essential services. That will be done with the help of a grant.

“Through that partnership and through that grant we’re able to work directly with the communities that will be affected and impacted by this trail and learn where they want it to go, and how they want to be able to access it,” Brown said.

She said this is an opportunity to enrich the quality of life for all of the Hostess City’s residents.

Construction is anticipated to start at the end of March with the hopes of opening by the end of this summer.