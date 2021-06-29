Renovation projects for Battery Creek High School begin

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The multi-million dollar renovations for Battery Creek High School have begun.

School officials, students, Board of Education members and community supporters celebrated the beginning of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

The $56 million project will include a new culinary kitchen, agricultural sciences lab, greenhouse, a new weight room, athletic offices, new turf field, field house, a new fire protection sprinkler system, PA systems, a new ROTC suite and more.

Dr Frank Rodriguez, Beaufort County School Superintendent believes the renovations will make for a better learning environment.

“Not only do they feel good about the place they are coming to and enhance the pride in the school where they are learning. But the technology enhancements will be an important part and the facility enhancements an important part to make sure they have the tools they need to learn successfully,” explained Dr. Rodriguez.

Crews plan to divide the construction into multiple phases with an anticipated completion date of September 2023.

Funding for the project comes from a bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2019.