Renegade Paws Rescue, Hipster Hound host 15th annual Wag-O-Weekend

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – Furry friends from all over the city came dressed in their Halloween costumes for the 15th annual Wag-O-Ween fundraiser.

Over a thousand pets and their owners showed up for the two-day event raising money for local animal rescues. Renegade Paws Rescue and Hipster Hound hosted the event. Organizers say being able to make it happen this year is extra special due to the recent passing of Wag-O-Ween’s creator, Sarah Portman.

“She wanted this to happen and we talked a lot about it before she passed away. We had to find a way to make it happen during Covid,” explains director of Renegade Paws Rescue, Jennifer Taylor.

This year, the event was two days instead of one and was spread out all around downtown to enure proper social distancing. Pets were able to trick-or-treat at different businesses downtown who were ready with treats in hand.

“We help to bring business to downtown Savannah. All of the shops on Broughton Street are treat destinations. People can go there and get treats for their dogs and stop in and see whats there and buy some things and hopefully help some businesses out during these rough times.”

All proceeds from the event will go towards all of the animal rescues that attended the event and their mission to help homeless dogs and cats throughout the city.