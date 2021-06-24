Renegade Paws Rescue at 200% capacity; how you can help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local animal shelter overwhelmed with rescues is turning to the community for support.

Renegade Paws Rescue has teamed up Thursday with The Rail Pub (405 W Congress St.) for a night of puppies, drinks, music and raffle prizes.

Organizers say donations and adoptions are critical, as the shelter is at 200 percent capacity.

Renegade has had an influx of animals in the last few months, and many with serious medical needs. Right now, they have 11 litters of puppies in their care, and all foster families are doubling up to try to manage the overflow.

“Every home that we open up is the opportunity for an animal to live, and we have to pay all of the costs for that,” said Cody Shelley, with Renegade Paws Rescue. “That is one of the huge benefits to being a foster family is that the rescue does cover the costs. And we can’t fundraise foster families, but we do need the funds to cover our needs.”

Best. News. Assignment. Ever!! Come by and check out some pups and enter into a raffle to win an electric scooter. All proceeds go to saving and housing good doggos. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/1BtQZsHdm2 — Alex Bozarjian (@alexbozarjiantv) June 24, 2021

The fundraiser ends at 9 p.m. To learn more about Renegade Paws Rescue and the dogs they have available, visit renegadepawsrescue.org.

