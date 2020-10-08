Removal of shipwreck delayed again over anchor issue

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia. The salvage team salvage team is seeking a federal permit to surround the shipwreck with a giant mesh barrier to contain any debris when they cut the ship apart. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials have again delayed removal of an overturned cargo ship that’s been partially submerged along the Georgia coast for more than a year.

The multi-agency command in charge of salvaging the Golden Ray said Wednesday that plans to start cutting the ship apart in October are being pushed back several weeks.

That’s because engineers have to troubleshoot a problem with the anchoring system for the floating crane that will cut the ship into giant chunks.

The Golden Ray overturned off St. Simons Island after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019.

Its removal was already delayed by hurricane season and coronavirus infections among the salvage team.