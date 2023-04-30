SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The man. The myth. The legend.

Larry “Gator” Rivers was a Savannah native who had a love for basketball but an even bigger love for the Hostess City.

Dr. Miller Bargeron, filmmaker and fellow Beach High School alum said Savannah was Rivers’ forever home.

“He just loved coming back and so once he finished his career as far as what he was doing with basketball when he moved back here he saw a way to get back into society,” said Bargeron, “and it was whether it was trying to get parks cleaned up so children could have good parks to play on”.

Rivers attended Beach High School where he was one of the key players in leading his team to victory in the 1967 championship. This was the first time the state of Georgia racially integrated sports.

“So when it came to playing basketball in that state championship, he was elated,” Bargeron said, “And the fact that they won it was, it just put them at a whole other level and it really opened his heart up even the more to say, ‘Hey, you know what? If they receive me, this little Black kid from the inner city at this level, this is the opportunity to help bridge this gap.”

He went on to attend Moberly College where he was an All-American, then played for Missouri Western University and was later named an All-Conference guard.

From 1973 until 1986, he played with the Harlem Globetrotters and later coached the team. Once his basketball career ended — his passion for the game did not stop. He served as a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club inspiring the youth to get involved in sports.

“He had this wonderful thing — he would just take the ball and spin it on his finger and he would transfer it to whoever else he’s standing with,” said Bargeron. “And it’s amazing because most of us can’t spin that ball like that, but to see it just spin on your finger and you didn’t do anything.”

“But he used this ability to just love on people. It was his way of unifying people and so many people in this society, we are so segregated even still mentally, but he was a force for unification.”

Rivers served as District 2 Commissioner of Chatham County since 2021. He was 73 years old.