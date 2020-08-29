Remembering Father Jeremiah McCarthy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Longtime Blessed Sacrament Priest Jeremiah McCarthy passed away Thursday afternoon from lung cancer at his home in Savannah. Parishioners are remembering him as a faithful leader in the local catholic community.

Father McCarthy is being remembered as a great leader and visionary. Parishioners at Blessed Sacrament in Savannah say he cared deeply for the church and school.

“He was an icon here at Blessed Sacrament,” Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and Church Principal, Lynn Brown said.

Father McCarthy has been a spiritual leader at the church since 1996. He made his way all the way from County Cork, Ireland to The Bronx, New York. From there, he made the Diocese of Savannah his new home.

“We’re very sad to hear that Father McCarthy passed. He was a wonderful priest here,” Brown said.

Brown said Father McCarthy drug her all the way back home to Savannah from Atlanta and together they rebuilt.

“He said ‘Lynn, if we’re going to do this catholic education thing we’re going to be the best at it or we’re not going to do it at all’,” Brown said.

His dream became a reality. Brown said Father McCarthy reinvigorated Blessed Sacrament. Children and parents loved him just as much as he loved them.

“I was really sad because he’d always been a part of my life. Like, he baptized me and all of my siblings and he gave me my first communion,” Blessed Sacrament Parishioner, Grace Coleman said.

Coleman has known Father McCarthy for years and remembers how happy of a man he was when she attended the school up until 8th grade.

“He was always happy to be around the kids at Blessed Sacrament. He would always be a good time,” Coleman said.

“He had a mean sense of humor and he could also play a mean accordion. He loved to play the accordion,” Brown said.

Brown said his spirit will live on forever at the school. The children have asked to name a lane after Father McCarthy and Brown says they’re going to make it happen.

Service arrangements for Father McCarthy have been announced. He will lie in state for visitation at Fox & Weeks on Monday and Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m.

A vigil service with rosary is happening at Blessed Sacrament Church on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Father McCarthy’s funeral will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist at 10 a.m. on Thursday.