Remarkable Women finalist Retha Mae McCoy dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Retha Mae McCoy, the matriarch of Runaway Point, has died. She was 92.

According to Adams Funeral Services, McCoy passed away at her home on Monday.

Funeral services are set for this coming Monday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Temple of Glory Community Church.

A public viewing will be held the day prior at the funeral home (510 Stephenson Avenue) from noon to 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, McCoy was chosen as one of the four finalists for WSAV News 3’s Remarkable Women award.

Her family shared a glimpse into life growing up with McCoy and her efforts to give East Savannah kids a place to play.

In the early 90s, McCoy called on Chatham County commissioners to develop a park in the Runaway Point neighborhood.

Because of her, there are now playgrounds, basketball courts and a place for cookouts.

In 2018, Chatham County officials named the park on Riverview Road in her honor.