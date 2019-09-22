Relay for Life of the Lowcountry announces $74,000 goal Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Organizers held the annual Relay for Life of the Lowcountry Saturday afternoon at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton.

The event was a celebration of life to honor cancer survivors and remember loved ones who lost their cancer battles. The event featured live music, food, a silent auction and a luminary dedication.

The organization also announced that its fundraising goal for the year is $74,000. All money raised goes to the American Cancer Society to help with local cancer programs and cancer research.

