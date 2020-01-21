Registration for Beaufort County Schools teacher recruiting event now open

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Registration is now open for the upcoming Beaufort County Schools teacher recruiting event.

Registration is open until Feb. 24 and the event is set for March 7. It will be held at Bluffton High School from 8:20 to 11:50 a.m.

Candidates in all areas of certification are encouraged to register. Attendees will meet and engage with principals to match their talents and skills with the needs of each school and their students.

Attendees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume.

To register for the recruiting event, CLICK HERE.

Come be a community hero. It all starts with teachers!! Join our #TheVillage! https://t.co/GLjyukXR9o — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) January 21, 2020

For more information, contact the Office of Human Resources at 843-322-2334 or email Jill McAden at jill.mcaden@beaufort.k12.sc.us.