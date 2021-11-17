Refrigerator causes fire at vacant Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A refrigerator caused a fire Wednesday afternoon at a house on Adair Street, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, but renters were scheduled to move in later in the day.

Crews arrived shortly after 1:30 p.m. to find smoke and flames streaming from the home’s kitchen window.

Savannah Fire officials said firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from extending to other parts of the house.

The Savannah Fire Department has extinguished a fire in a vacant house in the 100 Block of Adair Street. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/WLBfuWe6wZ — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) November 17, 2021

According to the department, this marks the second fire of the holiday season. The first was a small fire at Sakura Buffet on Monday.

As a visual safety reminder for the season, Savannah Fire is tracking each holiday fire on a wreath outside of their headquarters on East Oglethorpe Street.

The department is also offering free smoke alarm installations or alarm batteries (call 912-651-6756 to set that up) and sharing safety reminders on their social media platforms to prevent holiday fires.

In light of the Adair Street incident, Savannah Fire offered the following advice: