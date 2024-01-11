SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County School System (SCCPSS) is making many changes going into the new year.

SCCPSS has been redistricting their schools, which would change which schools students would go to based on where they live.

School leaders say the reason for the Long Range Facilities Plan redistricting is to address transportation issues and to spread resources around the county. Wednesday, the board took feedback from parents and changed parts of the plan.

“We took everything that we heard, everything that we received and we immediately went back to the drawing board,” said Deputy Superintendent of Operations Vanessa Miller-Kaigler.

In November, WSAV spoke to several parents of Gould Elementary students who were upset at their school closing. This would have separated their 900 students between three different schools. The board decided to keep the school open.

Miller-Kaigler asks that parents trust the school system to work with them through the change, saying it will be an adjustment.

“You bring it forward [and] we’ll have that conversation,” said Miller-Kaigler. “We’ll look at what your needs are. It may be something you missed. It may be something we missed and then we’ll work together to see how we can get you where you need to be.”

Kaigler says they won’t be able to make everyone happy, but they’re striving for something close.

There are some exceptions to the new plan. There is a grandfather clause for high school students who want to finish out at their current school. They’ll just need to have their own transportation to school.

School employee bonuses

Faculty and staff are getting bonuses as part of a state incentive program.

In December, Gov. Brian Kemp promised $1,000 bonuses would be coming to school employees across the state. It’s part of an effort to retain Georgia teachers.

Only state employees qualified for the bonus, but SCCPSS dipped into local funding to guarantee all of their employees got the bonus. It took an extra $3.8 million to make that happen and to cover the taxes that the teachers would have to pay on their bonuses.

“[We] echoed the governor’s sentiment that we need to recognize and financially reward our employees that do this work each and every day,” said Superintendent Denise Watts.

Attendance issues

School leaders say low attendance is hurting their state evaluations.

SCCPSS performed well in the graduation rates and gap-closing portions of the CCRPI state evaluation, but ultimately, their attendance record lowered their score.

The district says attendance is something they’ve been working to improve since it dropped three years ago.

One solution they’re working on is ramping up attendance teams to track students’ attendance weekly. These teams are made up of school counselors and teachers who will work with families to figure out if there’s something at home causing excessive absences.

“A number of factors could be impacting why children aren’t coming to school,” said Bernadette Ball Oliver, deputy superintendent of Teaching and Learning. “[We’re] making sure that again, our social workers at the table and our counselors are able to connect families and students to those resources.”

Oliver adds that they’re giving students opportunities to make up missed classroom assignments by letting them work late or come in on the weekends.