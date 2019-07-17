Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K to benefit Family Promise of Bryan County this Saturday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Game Changers is hosting the 7th annual Canady’s Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K to benefit Family Promise of Bryan County on Saturday.

The race is set for Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 a.m. Runners will meet at Jalapenos in Richmond Hill and run a route through Richmond Place neighborhood. After the race, runners are invited to an awards ceremony at Georgia Game Changers Health and Fitness Center (8872 Ford Ave., Suite 207) for refreshments, raffles and vendors.

Registration is $30 until July 19, then it will go up to $40. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/RichmondHill/Redhot2016 . Race packet pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 19 at Georgia Game Changers.

The 5K is sponsored by Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing, and all proceeds will be donated to Family Promise. Family Promise works to help families and children facing homelessness.

“We’re ready to have a little fun in the sun at the Canady’s Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K. Having an early morning race will help us beat the heat, sneak in a little exercise and support Family Promise in the process,” Family Promise of Bryan County Network Director Candice Fife said. “We are sincerely grateful to Canady’s and our other corporate sponsors for their generous support. Every person who participates helps support our goal of eradicating homelessness in our community.”