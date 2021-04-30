Red Flag Fire Alert: SC residents urged to postpone outdoor burning

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a Red Flag Fire Alert Friday to discourage people from burning outdoors.

This is the second alert issued for the Palmetto State in as many weeks.

“With the dry weather we have experienced lately, and predicted relative humidity values in some areas lower than 25% and winds gusting above 15 miles per hour, we strongly encourage everyone to postpone their outdoor burning until conditions improve early next week,” said the commission’s fire chief, Darryl Jones.

Restrictions vary by county when an alert is issued. In Beaufort County, the alert prohibits residents from burning outdoors in unincorporated areas.

In general, the alert doesn’t ban outdoor burning altogether. But South Carolina residents are strongly encouraged to postpone any burning until the alert is lifted and check with their local fire departments on county restrictions.

“We have not gotten much significant rainfall in the last few weeks, and fuels are very dry, so any outdoor fire could escape easily,” Jones warned.

Fire managers will continue to monitor the situation. The alert will remain in effect until the South Carolina Forestry Commission lifts it.