Red Cross urges blood donations as supply reaches historic low

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Red Cross, which provides about 40% of the nation’s blood, says its supply is at historically low levels.

“If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion,” said Mandy McWherter, with the Palmetto SC Region. “It’s almost unimaginable.”

Though it’s the most wonderful time of the year, donations typically drop during the holiday season. The Red Cross says holiday get-togethers, school breaks and colder weather make for a lower turnout.

The organization is urging donors to “give something that means something” for the holidays. One donation can potentially save up to three lives.

In return, they’re giving some gifts, too.

Now through Jan. 2, donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt for their donation (while supplies last).

And those who give blood, platelets or plasma in January will be entered for a chance to win prizes: a trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles or a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.

There are two days coming up where you can give in Savannah.

The Red Cross Southeast Georgia Chapter Board of Directors — including Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred — and the Savannah Country Day School Red Cross Club are sponsoring the drive at the Oglethorpe Mall (7804 Abercorn Extension). Donations will be received at Suite 132 near the food court on Thursday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Dec. 31.

To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code ARCSAV. Find other area blood drives by visiting the Red Cross website and entering your ZIP code.