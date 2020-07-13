Red Cross says local volunteers urgently needed during hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Experts say we are in for a busy hurricane season this summer, and the American Red Cross says it urgently needs volunteers to help our community.

“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community in the Lowcountry,” said Ashley Henyan, Executive Director of the Lowcountry Chapter of American Red Cross of South Carolina. “Hurricanes Require Heroes. Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region.”

Full information on volunteer opportunities is available here.

Red Cross says that shelter help is needed. Because of COVID-19, Red Cross is planning to place those needing a safe place during a hurricane in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters.

Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other tasks.

Red Cross says health services support is also needed. Anyone who is an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with active, current and unencumbered license is needed to assess people’s health at shelters.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students, Red Cross says. Responsibilities could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

Anyone interested in helping the Red Cross should a disaster occur, is asked to go to redcross.org/volunteer or contact Liz Hough at 843-422-5159 or liz.hough@redcross.org.