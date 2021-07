BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – A Bluffton vehicle fire on the Fourth of July spread to a home before being extinguished.

According to the Bluffton Fire District, fire crews responded to a call of a vehicle fire at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews discovered at the scene that the fire had spread to a nearby residence and another vehicle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.