Recycle your Christmas tree at Savannah/Hilton Head airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Taking down the Christmas tree may solemnly mark the end of the holiday season, but you can give it a second life at Bring One for the Chipper.

Sponsored by Savannah/Hilton Head International, the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation tree recycling event returns to the airport from Sunday, Dec. 26, to Saturday, Jan. 8.

Residents can bring their Christmas trees to the airport’s recycling lot on Aggett Drive to be chipped into mulch. The airport will use it for beautification projects, soil erosion prevention and water retention efforts at Savannah/Hilton Head International’s various lake and pond habitats.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations from their trees before dropping them off. Organizers say lights, ornaments, wire, hooks, string, tinsel and fake snow must go to ensure a smooth recycling process.

Wrapping paper and cardboard boxes are also welcome to be recycled at the drop-off site.

Organizers say since 1991, Bring One for the Chipper has helped keep over 6 million trees out of landfills to be used for eco-friendly projects across Georgia.