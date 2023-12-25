SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Taking down Christmas decorations may mark the end of the season, but your tree can take on a new life thanks to Savannah/Hilton Head International’s Bring One for the Chipper event.

You’ll also have a chance to recycle wrapping paper and cardboard boxes left over from the holidays.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 7 residents can stop by the airport’s recycling lot on Aggett Drive to recycle their trees. But before dropping off your tree, you’re asked to remove all lights, ornaments, wire, hooks, string, tinsel and fake snow.

Trees will be chipped into mulch that will be used throughout the airport’s property.

Bring One for the Chipper was launched in 1991 by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation and has since recycled over 6 million trees used for playgrounds, city and county landscapes and yards.