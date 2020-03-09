Recreation and Leisure Services Department summer hiring event canceled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Recreation and Leisure Services Department has canceled a hiring event scheduled for Saturday “given the recent developments around COVID-19.”

“While our desire is to host the event and meet each of you in person, our top priority is the health and well-being of our community,” a statement from the city said. “As you know, the City of Savannah wants to ensure everyone is safe.”

For anyone interested in applying, the application will be open from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15. After the application deadline, all applicants are invited to interview through Spark Hire, a video interviewing platform.

In order to be considered for employment, applicants must complete an online application at savannahga.gov/jobs.

Original story:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah Recreation and Leisure Services Department is recruiting over 100 full-time and part-time seasonal employees and is hosting a hiring event on Saturday.

The department will hold on-the-spot interviews for jobs, including lifeguards and recreation leaders, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savannah Police Department Professional Development Center, 3401 Edwin St.

Job benefits with the department include flexible schedules, competitive pay and employee discounts.

“Every summer, the RLS team more than doubles in size,” Kelly Ledbetter, director of Recreation and Leisure Services, said. “The department will hire more than 100 individuals this summer season, which runs approximately Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.”

Anyone interested in a job is encouraged to attend the hiring event and apply online ahead of time HERE. For more information, call the City of Savannah Human Resources Department at 912-651-6484.