Rebuilding the family farm after an EF3 tornado

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Clean up continues just days after an EF3 tornado ripped through parts of Hampton County. A family farm that’s been around for decades saw some of the worst damage.

Five brick homes would normally stand on Lena Expressway but after an EF3 tornado tore through the town it left just one standing.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in all the days of my life and I’ve been in Estill all my life, ” Councilwoman Dwanda Bolden said.

The 165 mile per hour winds left thousands of dollars in destruction including Anthony Gray Jr’s farm that’s been in his family for 75 years.

“We have a few fall hurricanes, get a little wind and rain maybe lay over a tree or two in the field or something like that but nothing ever like this,” Gray said.

He said the tornado will set him back for a while.

“I can’t farm and work and clean up around the house so it’s going to make it complicated because now its planting time. I’m trying to plant cotton,” Gray said.

“Estill is a town of love when things happen we all come together as one,” Bolden said.

Bolden wants to see nearby communities lend a helping hand to pick up the massive debris.

“It’s going to take some kind of pulling together to get these farmers back up and running,” Bolden said.

Gray admits it’s going to take awhile before he can get back on his feet.

“I may not even farm some of the land this year because of how messed up it is,” Gray said.

While he figures out where to start first he said he’s taking it day by day.