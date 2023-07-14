SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now in its 15th year, the Ready Set Go! Back to School (RSGBTS) giveaway returns this August.

The event aims to provide thousands of bags full of school supplies for students in Chatham and surrounding counties.

This year’s giveaway is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, at White Bluff Elementary School (9402 White Bluff Road).

RSGBTS is made possible by sponsorships, partnerships, volunteer support and community donations.

This year, the organization is looking for the following items:

Composition books

Dry erase markers

Color pencils

Crayons

Glue sticks

Folders

Highlighters

Mesh/clear book bags

Deodorant

Soap

Toothbrushes

Shampoo

Hand sanitizer

Sanitary pads

Tampons

Mouthwash

Wipes

Lotion

Kleenex

For more information on the event and how to become a sponsor, visit rsgbacktoschool.org.