HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) — It is the biggest event of the year in the Lowcountry, but the RBC Heritage doesn’t happen without a lot of hard work on and off the course.

Wednesday, some of the people playing a key role in the tournament were honored and celebrated.

1,200 people will staff the course, the booths and much more at Harbourtown for the RBC Heritage this year.

They will work 30 hours or more during tournament week. Their job, is to make sure the tournament goes off without a hitch and everyone is happy.

“It doesn’t work without them. In every aspect of the tournament. Whether it’s player transportation, if it’s child care, caddy operations. There’s someone helping guests, tournament patrons. Giving them the information they need,” said Mike Manisotis, RBC Heritage Volunteer Coordinator.

On Wednesday, Honey Horn Plantation was filled with the volunteers picking up their uniforms, golf shirts, pullovers and more, for the big week.

They were also treated to a lunch by the provider of all the food for the tournament, SERG group.

While the swag and a nice thank you meal are nice, volunteers here say just getting to be up close and personal with the players and this great event makes their hard work worth it.

“It is the beauty of the golf course,” said Stan Burzacki, a 6-year volunteer about why he comes back. “I love the game so I enjoy watching the players and how they can maneuver around the golf course. And the people that run the tournament are special. They make it a special tournament.”

The event and their work starts April 11 at Harbourtown.

A champion will be crowned on Sunday, April 17.