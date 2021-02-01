Rare right whale spotted entangled in fishing rope

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Conservationists have so far been unable to locate a rare North Atlantic right whale that was spotted off the Georgia coast entangled in fishing rope.

The Savannah Morning News reports that an aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted the whale in early January about 10 miles offshore of the Georgia/Florida border.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tried to attach a tracking buoy to the bus-sized whaled, but rough seas and the whale’s wariness made that impossible.

The whale has not been seen since Jan. 13.