Randy Murdaugh issues statement on brother’s rehab, misappropriation of law firm funds

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The brother of a prominent South Carolina lawyer who resigned from the family law firm after being accused of misappropriating funds just days before he was shot in the head has issued a public statement.

Randy Murdaugh, the older brother of Alex Murdaugh, said he “was shocked… to learn of [his] brother, Alex’s, drug addiction and stealing of money.”

While Randy Murdaugh said he will support his brother’s recovery, he made it clear he does not “support, condone, or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating trusted relationships.”

Randy Murdaugh said he will “continue to pursue [his] clients’ interests with the highest degree of honesty and integrity.”

I was shocked, just as the rest of my PMPED family, to learn of my brother, Alex’s, drug addiction and stealing of money. I love my law firm family and also love Alex as my brother. While I will support him in his recovery, I do not support, condone, or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating his most trusted relationships. I will continue to pursue my client’s interests with the highest degree of honesty and integrity, as I always have. Randy Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh issued a statement shortly after being shot, saying he plans to resign from the law firm and enter rehab. He said the murders of his wife and youngest son contributed to his bad decision-making.

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended the attorney’s law license.