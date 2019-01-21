Rally for Hilton Head High principal on leave for allegations of improper conduct Video

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) - Students, parents and community activists are rallying behind a principal in the Lowcountry. Amanda O'Nan -- accused of improper conduct -- teared up as supporters shared how she has impacted their lives for the better.

In 2016, a former Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy says O'Nan had sex with him on school grounds.

Beaufort County School District Interim Superintendent Herb Berg put O’Nan on immediate paid leave so the county could reopen their investigation.

At the rally on Sunday, students described O'Nan as a very involved and dedicated Principal. They say academics and overall morale improved after she was hired.

Students say she makes them feel safe at a time when gun violence is a major concern.

"She's more than just a principal. She's like family to me," said Zach Tuttle, a junior at Hilton Head High. "She's someone who I deeply care about, who I truly love. She's probably one of the best things that has happened to our high school."

O'Nan did not want to comment on the investigation. She tells News 3 she is thankful for the support of the community. "It's been awesome," she said.