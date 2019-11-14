Raccoon in Georgetown tests positive for rabies

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Coastal Health District, a raccoon on Westminister Road in the Georgetown has tested positive for rabies.

Officials say a family dog had contact with the raccoon. The dog is up to date on rabies vaccinations and will undergo observation for 45 days as a precaution.

The Coastal Health District reminds residents several species of wild animals that are native to coastal Georgia – including raccoons, foxes, and bats – can carry rabies. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals.



The Chatham County Health Department Environmental Health office offers these tips to protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.



Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies, foaming at the mouth, and paralysis. If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Chatham County Animal Services at 912-652-6575 and the Chatham County Environmental Health office at 912-356- 2160.

