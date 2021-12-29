Public testing sites in Chatham, Glynn counties opening on New Year’s Eve

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — COVID-19 testing sites in Chatham and Glynn counties are opening on New Year’s Eve due to a surge in demand for testing.

If you live in Chatham County, you can get a test at the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Glynn County, if need to get tested, head to 3011 Kemble Avenue. The testing site is in the parking lot of the Emergency Care Center of Southeast Georgia Health System from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chatham County reported 264 new cases Wednesday. The county hasn’t seen a number that high since Aug. 28. New cases exceeded 433 across all eight counties in the Coastal Health District.

The Peach State shattered its record for new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, posting 13,834 new confirmed cases. That cleared the highest single-day total since the pandemic began by more than 3,500 cases.

To register for free testing, click or tap here. To find more information on local vaccine sites, click or tap here.