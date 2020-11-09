Public invited to community meeting for Project DeRenne Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City of Savannah officials are asking for the public’s input for the long-awaited Project DeRenne.

A community meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Savannah Fairgrounds, located at 4801 Meding Street.

Consultants and staff will give an overview of the project at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to accomodate different schedules and will be available to answer questions.

Masks are required and hand sanitizer will be provided.

To learn more about the project, submit comments and pre-register for the meeting, click here. Anyone unable to attend in-person can watch the presentation via Zoom, here.