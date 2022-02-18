Public hearing set for new version of Highway 278 corridor expansion plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s a much-debated plan designed to help traffic flow and safety on Hilton Head Island.

Now some changes the town is asking for are one step closer to becoming reality.

An alternative proposed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for the Highway 278 bridges and corridor initially received backlash.

“The community at large doesn’t have a whole lot of appetite for what SCDOT is putting in front of us,” said Hilton Head Town Councilman Alex Brown at a meeting in October of 2021.

With that feedback in mind, the town paid for an independent engineering study that listed 26 recommended changes to the alternative SCDOT proposal.

Beaufort County has agreed, in part, with 21 or the 26 changes that engineering firm MKSK recommended, according to County Administrator Eric Greenway.

There is an internal agreement between SCDOT, Beaufort County and the town of Hilton Head to provide lefts at the Stoney intersections and not proceed with the U-turn at the Old Wild horse Road intersection.

The county outright accepted 12 of the recommendations, two will be addressed for feasibility in the design process and seven are supported by the county but need town funding to move forward.

“There are some things we will have to talk about and work on to resolve some of those outstanding matters that will involve additional funding,” said Greenway.

The county did oppose a town-endorsed proposal to demolish all the existing bridges between Bluffton and Hilton Head in favor of two new three-lane bridges instead of one six-lane bridge. Along with time added to the project, it could tack on an additional $27 million to the total cost.

The other items the county did not approve of were mostly beautification and aesthetic issues that the town wants to make sure it fits the “Island image,” including landscaping, walking paths and views from the bridge.

Those items would put the project over the $120 million the county has allocated.

“We have this pot of money here, that pot of money is already allocated,” said Greenway. “Where is the additional money coming from?”

SCDOT has put in $80 million into their portion of the project. Now, it will be up to the town to fund items — like additional walkway areas, pull-offs on the bridge and water views — which could reach $80 to $90 million.

But Greenway believes the county and town together can come up with a solution.

“Once we get together and talk at the same time to one another, hear each other’s unique perspectives on this 278 corridor,” said Greenway, “once we have a chance to get there, I am fairly confident we are going to get there and everyone will be relatively happy.”

“It may not be the best situation,” he continued, “we may not have had all the facts together to get the right amount of money to do everything that everyone wanted — including the intersection alignments that people had been pushing for — but we have the best we can get now.”

The proposed changes and information will all be available online from February 24 to March 26.

SCDOT will be holding a public meeting on March 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Island Rec Center on Hilton Head Island.

The town and county councils will have a joint meeting after the public comment period to work on final details and funding.

The project is still expected to be finished in about five years.