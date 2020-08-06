Public funeral to be held Friday for late Beaufort police chief

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A public funeral service will be held Friday for late Beaufort Police Chief Matthew Clancy.

The 56-year-old died last week after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The service will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park stage (near the pavilion) and is expected to last around an hour.

The Beaufort’s offices will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, so that staff can attend Clancy’s funeral.

Following the service, the procession will head along Bay Street to Carteret, and then to the Beaufort National Cemetery. The burial is closed to the public.

“We are better men and women for having had the opportunity to have worked alongside him,” a statement from the department reads, in part.

Deputy Police Chief Dale McDorman has been selected to serve as interim chief.