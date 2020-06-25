Public Access AEDs missing in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Around the greater Bluffton area, some of the 27 public accessible Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) placed in strategic locations, have been stolen.

A missing AED means there is a longer response time and the patient has less of a chance of survival of a sudden cardiac arrest in that area. The two locations where the AEDs were taken from are the Bluffton Skate Park and McRiley Ball Fields.

AEDs make it possible for more people to respond to a medical emergency where defibrillation is required. Because AEDs are portable, they can be used by nonmedical people (lay-rescuers). They can be made part of emergency response programs that also include rapid use of 9-1-1 and prompt delivery of cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). All three of these activities are vital to improving survival from the Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

If anyone has any information about the missing AEDs please contact the Bluffton Police Department at (843)-706-4550.