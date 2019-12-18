Protesters march outside Rep. Carter’s office ahead of impeachment vote

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 100 people are protesting Tuesday outside Representative Buddy Carter’s Savannah office.

Protesters are joining thousands of people across the nation — and some in the Lowcountry — who are asking their local congressmen to vote in favor of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Everyone must stand up. And that’s one of the things I hope to say tonight: this kind of action is on the part of so many people and this has got to continue,” said Marilyn Michaels, the driving force behind protests against Representative Carter.

Representative Carter — who says he will be in Washington D.C. at the time of the protests — says their march will not impact his decision Wednesday on the House floor.

“After talking to citizens in the first congressional district and after studying this issue closely, I’m convinced to vote against this and end this,” he said over the phone.

Michaels says she does not expect to dissuade the congressman, but hopes he will think about his opponents in the future.

When News 3 met Michaels at her home, she busied herself with making signs, gathering the support of more than 200 people and simplifying their message to Representative Carter.

“Vote to impeach President Trump,” she said. “Be courageous. Don’t just follow the rest of the Republicans.”

Carter says he appreciates his constituents coming forward with concerns, but his mind is made up. “It’s not going to change my decision on how I vote on this,” he said. “It’s ridiculous… and it’s very unfortunate that the Democrats are doing this.”

In Beaufort, Lowcountry Indivisible held its own rally in front of Representative Joe Cunningham’s office. On Monday, Representative Cunningham announced he will vote in favor of articles of impeachment.