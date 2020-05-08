Protesters demand justice at Brunswick rally for Ahmaud Arbery

photo: Tonya Armstrong

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A crowd showed up in Brunswick Friday morning to rally for justice in the name of shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery.

The rally took place outside Glynn County courthouse led by local NAACP members.

The unarmed man was shot and killed on Feb. 23. His family says he was jogging through a neighborhood.

After calls for justice spurred from the recent release of the video of the altercation, authorities arrested Gregory McMichael and his son Travis Thursday in Glynn County.

The McMichaels told police they saw Arbery in their neighborhood and thought he matched the description of a burglary suspect.

The father and son, both armed, followed Arbery in their pickup truck.

After trying to get Arbery to stop, Travis McMichael got into an altercation with Arbery.

Arbery was shot. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Gregory and Travis McMichael have both been charged with murder and aggravated assault.