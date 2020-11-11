Protesters call for ‘no bond’ ahead of hearing in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Ahead of a bond hearing for the murder suspects in Ahmaud Arbery’s death, protesters made their opinion clear on the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse.

About 50 people gathered for the courthouse rally Wednesday before marching through downtown Brunswick chanting “no bond” and “no justice, no peace.”

“I hope what we accomplish is the judge can see this crime is too horrific and devastating not to give no bond,” said Marcus Abery Sr., the victim’s father. “It’s going to be a threat to society. They will do that again.”

Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael are both set to appear in court Thursday seeking bond. They’ve been in jail since May on murder charges in Ahmaud Arbery’s death.

Authorities say Travis McMichael shot and killed the 25-year-old in February in the Satilla Shores subdivision. That’s after the McMichaels and a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, allegedly chased Ahmaud Arbery down in their vehicles.

Bryan, who is also expected in court Thursday, was denied bond a few months ago after a judge called him a flight risk.

That’s why Francys Johnson, a criminal defense attorney in the Brunswick area, said the McMichaels should also be denied.

“It’s in the best interest of justice that they remain where they are, behind bars,” Johnson, who spoke at Wednesday’s rally, said.