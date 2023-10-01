SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – State prosecutors filed a motion Friday in an effort to keep rapper Quando Rondo out of Chatham County when he’s not here for court-related reasons

In the filing, prosecutors say the Savannah rapper and his entourage were the targets of a shooting on Skidaway Road two weeks ago. They argue he would be a danger to himself and others if he were to stay in the county.

Quando Rondo was granted a $100,000 bond after he was indicted for drug and gang charges.

This filing asks the judge to change those bond conditions.