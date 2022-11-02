COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial are asking for all the evidence and the disgraced lawyer’s alibi in the case.

A new motion was filed by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office in Colleton County court Wednesday.

Alex Murdaugh booking photo (7/20) Colleton County Detention Center

It requests the Defense turn over not only all of its evidence for the trial, including “all books, papers, documents, photographs, tangible objects, or copies…. which are in the possession, custody, or control of the Defendant and which the Defendant intends to introduce as evidence in chief at the trial.”

Also included in the motion is a request for “any results or reports of physical or mental evaluations and of scientific tests or experiments made in connection with the particular case.”

Finally, prosecutors say it wants any alibis Murdaugh might have if he “intends to rely on the defense of alibi”. It is asking that alibi to be turned over in the next 10 days. Those would include “insanity, mental illness, entrapment, or duress”

Murdaugh family. “Buster”, Maggie, Paul and Alex

That includes requesting Murdaugh’s lawyers to give them “the specific place or places the Defendant claims to have been at the time of the alleged offense and the names and addresses of the witnesses upon he intends to rely to establish such alibi.”

Prosecutors say Alex’s wife Maggie and son Paul were killed after 8:30 p.m. and before 10:06 on June 7, 2021 at the family’s property on Moselle road.

The trial in this case is expected to start on Jan. 23, 2023.