WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Six witnesses took the stand Thursday during the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. First responders, 911 operators and investigators were among those called to testify.

A major point for Murdaugh’s defense was how the crime scene was processed, pointing out several issues which could have led to evidence being contaminated or destroyed.

State prosecutors rejected that theory, pointing out steps taken from the beginning to ensure a fair investigation.

Body cam footage from the night of the murders was played in court, but video of the footage was blocked from the audience. A redacted copy of that footage is expected to be released later today for the very first time.

As the trial enters the fifth day, more prosecution witnesses are expected to take the stand. Cell phone evidence that could potentially link Paul, Maggie and Alex to the scene is also expected to be presented.

Law enforcement will continue to talk about evidence found at the property that could show Alex as the alleged killer.

9:30 a.m. – Judge Clinton Newman will gavel the trial into session at the Colleton County courthouse.