Proposed hotel/motel tax could increase to 8% in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s tourism industry took a big hit during the start of the pandemic. Savannah city council is considering a hotel/motel tax increase to provide additional money for tourism.

The Georgia General Assembly adopted legislation letting local governments increase their hotel/motel tax up to eight percent, that means anyone coming to the Hostess City staying in a hotel may pay a few extra dollars. The taxes would be an economic boost for tourism in Savannah.

“Our tourism industry has been impacted greatly probably more greatly than any of our other industries in Savannah. The occupancy rates in the hotels have been in the single digits for the past few months,” Savannah’s Chief Operating Officer, Bret Bell said.

That’s all due to COVID-19. In 2019, Savannah made more than 22 million dollars at the six percent rate and with a bump up to eight percent that would bring in 25 million in 2021.

The city has chosen four projects that this tax will help fund: the Canal District, waterfront improvements, the Tide to Town Urban Trail System, and Bay Street improvements. Council members will have to decide how all of this money is split up.

“I am stating today that we need to take another look at dividing that pie up with Visit Savannah in order to balance out and share especially in this environment that we are living in now,” District 5 alderwoman, Dr. Estella Shabazz said.

“If this is something not meetable to the council we can direct the staff to go back and fix it to the councils liking,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Other cities in Georgia are already on board with the idea.

“We can join the ranks of Albany and join the ranks of Atlanta and Columbus and we have these incredible benefits that come to our city that our residents can enjoy,” District 4 alderman, Nick Palumbo said.

After the council decides how they plan to move forward with creating this plan Georgia lawmakers will decide whether or not to approve it, and then it will go to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk.

The tax resolution won’t go into effect until January 2021 if approved by the state.